Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 279,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

