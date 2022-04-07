Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
FENG stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.
About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.