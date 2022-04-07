Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Motco bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

