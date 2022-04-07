Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading 3.6% Higher

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. Analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Pharvaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.