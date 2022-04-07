Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $18.37

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $17.95. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 124 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on PHVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

