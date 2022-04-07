Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 1.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $57.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pfizer traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.19. 167,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,718,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

