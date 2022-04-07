Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $329.60

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 329.60 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 330.40 ($4.33), with a volume of 35036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.20 ($4.40).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.48) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 517.86 ($6.79).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 438.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

