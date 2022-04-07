Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.68). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.68), with a volume of 3,146,238 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.78. The company has a market capitalization of £236.93 million and a PE ratio of 1.45.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

