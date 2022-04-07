Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. Sells 2,360 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entergy stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $123.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

