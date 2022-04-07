Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. Sells 2,360 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Entergy stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $123.76.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
