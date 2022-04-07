Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.62) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.95) to GBX 2,830 ($37.11) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.54) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.86) to GBX 2,897 ($37.99) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,413.14.

Persimmon stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

