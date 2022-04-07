Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 351,465 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $26.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Perion Network by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

