Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFMT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $206.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of -0.54. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 115,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,053,688 shares of company stock worth $2,179,410 and have sold 351,594 shares worth $784,891. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 321,123 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 647.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 188,239 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

