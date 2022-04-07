Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $28.40 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $160.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

