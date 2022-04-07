Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Shares of PEI opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.