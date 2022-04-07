Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PWOD opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.56. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 22.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth $262,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

