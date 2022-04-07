Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

PENN opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 38.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

