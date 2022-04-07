Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $287,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

