PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

PCM Fund stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in PCM Fund by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.