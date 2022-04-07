Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 14,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,910,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

