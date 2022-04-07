PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

