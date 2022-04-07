Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Down to $354.15

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $354.15, but opened at $339.50. Paycom Software shares last traded at $336.82, with a volume of 2,062 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $156,072,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 670.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after buying an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

