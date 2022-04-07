Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja Sells 26,000 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $141.23 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

