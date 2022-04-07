Pawtocol (UPI) Market Cap Tops $16.13 Million

Pawtocol (UPI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.76 or 0.07396295 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,486.30 or 1.00112536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com

Pawtocol Coin Trading

