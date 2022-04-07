Patriot One Technologies (TSX:PAT) Trading Up 3.7%

Patriot One Technologies Inc (TSX:PAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 343,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 704,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.15.

Get Patriot One Technologies alerts:

About Patriot One Technologies (TSX:PAT)

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.