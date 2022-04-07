Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,288. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.