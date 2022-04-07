Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $740,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 45,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,327. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.07 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.