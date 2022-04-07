Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $102.73. 1,162,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

