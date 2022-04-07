Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $428,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $110.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,918. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

