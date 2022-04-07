Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $359,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.09. The stock had a trading volume of 735,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.75.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

