Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.02. 278,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,963. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

