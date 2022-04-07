Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Shares Down 9.1%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.27. 309,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45.

About Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF)

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

