Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) versus Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Financial Comparison

Patria Investments and Value Line are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Value Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 6.09 $141.30 million $0.90 19.14 Value Line $40.39 million 16.22 $23.28 million $2.74 25.11

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Value Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Patria Investments has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Patria Investments pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Value Line has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Patria Investments and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patria Investments presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.00%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Value Line.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 52.03% 32.22% 26.27% Value Line 64.97% 35.49% 20.89%

Summary

Value Line beats Patria Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

