Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS – Get Rating) were down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 221,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 60,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer treatment.

