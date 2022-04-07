Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $273.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.70. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.94 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

