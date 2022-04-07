Paramount Global Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Down 2%

Paramount Global Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 16,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 70,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

