Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $968.33.

PANDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

