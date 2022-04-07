Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,941 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,301,852 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $607.52. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,264. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

