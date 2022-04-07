Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

NYSE GS traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $314.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

