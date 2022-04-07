Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $608.05. 4,790,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $533.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $359.60 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

