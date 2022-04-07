Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 457 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after purchasing an additional 183,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

MTCH traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.40. 1,712,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,750. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.87. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

