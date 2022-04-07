Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.36. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.83 and a twelve month high of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.78.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.