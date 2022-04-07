Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.07. 1,411,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,475. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

