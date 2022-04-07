Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 624 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $168.74 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

