Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $260.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,563. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

