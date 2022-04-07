Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507,790. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

