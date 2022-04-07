Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

PPBI stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

