OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KIDS. BTIG Research cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

KIDS opened at $55.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 0.79.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $236,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

