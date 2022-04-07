Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 80,266 shares.The stock last traded at $32.98 and had previously closed at $33.15.

OFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after purchasing an additional 155,154 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,728,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 114,594 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

