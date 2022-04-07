OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.24 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

