Oppenheimer Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $13.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

