Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading 16.1% Higher

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 58,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$13.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01.

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

